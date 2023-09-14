News you can trust since 1948
Jess was jumping for joy again, Newport hat-trick for Lyndsay

​Peterborough BMX Club star ‘Jumping’ Jess Marriott claimed a superb third place finish in the 2023 National Under 14 Championships.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Lyndsay Clarke on top of the podium in Newport.Lyndsay Clarke on top of the podium in Newport.
​Marriott, who was competing a year above her age group, finished seventh in the final race of the series at Derby which was enough for a place on the overall podium.

Marriott ended a remarkable season by adding to her second place in the European Championships and third place in the Worlds by also winning the Bill Baggs Memorial trophy for ‘showing the most promising potential and exhibiting good behaviour through the season.’

The city club had 19 racers competing in the national event including debutants Harry Macfarlane and Krystian Garbarczyk.

Jess Marriott.Jess Marriott.
Most Popular

Leah Parsons, Richard Ellis and Darren Thompson all recorded excellent sixth place finishes with Andy Todd finishing seventh in his category.

The city club host the BMX East Regional Championships at their Orton base on Sunday (from noon).

FENLAND CC

Fenland Clarion Club’s Lindsay Clarke won three gold medals in ‘Points,’ ‘Scratch’ and ‘Pursuit’ at the BMCR Track Championships in Newport.

Siblings Matthew and Emma Smith, also of Fenland CC, finished third in their respective 10-mile time trial events at RTTC National Youth Championship Finals in Hull. Matthew finished in 29.12 with Emma recording 30.15.

Clubmate Mylo Wan won two titles at the Spalding CC grass track meeting on the Snowden Fields in Crowland. Harry Tozer also won an event.

Mylo just pipped teammate Parker Anthony in the freewheel category.

