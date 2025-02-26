James cashes in as Deepings Swimming Club enjoy an exceptional County Championships

Deepings Swim Club at the Lincs County Championships.

​Deepings Swimming Club enjoyed a memorable 2025 Lincolnshire County Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Deepings sent a squad of 24 to the Championships and they managed a fantastic return of 7 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Within that medal haul there were 56 finalists, 6 club records, 101 personal bests (PB) and 19 Midlands Regional qualifying times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the way was James Cash in the Boys 15 Yrs age group who won 4 golds (400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle and the 400m IM), 3 silvers (200m IM, 200m backstroke, 200m fly) and a bronze (100m IM).

Cash rounded off this superb performance by claiming silver in the Overall 1500m Championships and bronze in the Overall 800m Championships. He had qualified for 16 events and made the final of all of them, while also claiming four club records, 20 PBs and 8 Midlands Regional qualifying times.

Other multi-medal winners included Lottie Jenkinson in the Girls 15 Yrs age group who picked up 3 gold medals (1500m Freestyle, 100m Fly, 200m Fly), four bronze medals, 11 PBs and 3 Midlands qualifying times.

Aoife Hickey in the Girls 10/11 age group, who was competing in her first County Championships, reached 6 finals, winning 1 silver and 3 bronze medals while setting 15 new PBs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie Davies, also in the Girls 10/11 age group, made 5 finals and won 3 bronze medals all while setting 10 PBs.

Noah Skinner in the Boys 14 Yrs age group claimed 2 bronze medals and Jacob Briers in the Boys 17 Yrs age group won 2 silvers and a bronze.

There were also a number of swimmers who won individual medals including Oliver Shepherd (silver, Boys 16 Yrs), Sophie Alliston (silver, Girls 14 Yrs), Olivia King (silver Girls 13 Yrs) and Lottie Ava Flatters (bronze, Girls 13 Yrs).

The Girls 10-13 50m freestyle relay team also claimed a bronze medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Deepings SC head coach Sam Peroo said: “The club is super proud of the effort and dedication our swimmers have put in.

"We also thank everyone who worked on poolside or supported our swimmers from the balcony.”