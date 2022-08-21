Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Jarman competing in the gymnastics vault final at the European Championships. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Jarman created history as the first Brit to win the event after stepping in at the last minute to replace injured teammate Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Jarman (20) had earlier won the bronze medal in the floor competition. Yesterday he helped GB to gold in the team event.

It all means Jarman has collected an astonishing six gold major gold medals in a matter of weeks as he also finished in four events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this month.

Jake Jarman with his bronze medal in the gymnastics floor final in the European Championships. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

It was only after Jarman had won his bronze medal that he was confirmed to be competing in a second apparatus final, after Regini-Moran chose to sit out the vault because of a sore ankle.

Jarman told BBC Sport: "My coach told me, 'There's a possibility you might have to do vault', so I literally had one or two goes on the vault out here and one or two in the back gym.

"It's the most the most last-minute thing that's ever happened to me."

Jarman went on to record an average score of 14.983 to tie for the top spot with Armenia's Artur Davtyan. Jarman was awarded gold based on achieving the highest individual score.

Earlier, he scored 14.433 on the floor to take bronze, with Israel's Artem Dolgopyat winning his second European title in the event with 14.966.

"I can't explain the feeling, being up on that podium gives me goosebumps," Jarman added.

“It's weird - normally when I'm doing my routines I have to calm myself down a little bit, but today I felt really relaxed.

“We did the main job yesterday and managed to pull it off, and today I just wanted to go out and have fun.

“Doing my (floor) routine, I just enjoyed every moment of it - it was a great experience being out here today.”