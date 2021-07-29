Jack left everyone else trailing in his wake as Peterborough City stars ruled at St Neots Regatta

Four-time champion Jack Wakefield-Lilley at St Neots.

Jack Wakefield-Lilley enjoyed a weekend to remember as he won four finals. He joined Thomas Calver, Bert Papworth and Daniel Armstrong to win the J16 coxless quad and they raced up an age category to also win the J17 coxless quad race.

Wakefield-Lilley and Armstrong also won the J16 double just ahead of Calver and Papworth. Wakefield-Lilley claimed his fourth win in his J16 single on the Sunday.

Another ‘oarsome’ foursome to win twice was Gemma Singleton, Kate Read, Hayley Shipton and Keely Watson. They won the women’s coxless quad, winning their heat by two lengths, their semi final easily and the final against Leicester Rowing Club by a length. They then joined forces with Chris Elder, Damen Sanderson (RAF), Henri Huppert and Mike King to form a mixed eight where Ericha Knowles-Pardoe coxed them to victory, three lengths ahead of a Leeds University crew.

Claire Widdowson, Gina Gould, Tori Williams and Shirlyn Gathoni.

The women’s J15 double of Erin Ansell-Crook and Wiktoria Szubzda won their final against Broxbourne Rowing Club by four lengths, and they also joined Emma Calver, Emily Fitzjohn and cox Peggy Papworth to finish second in the Women’s J15 coxed quad.

James Ryder had a similar result in his J15 single, where he won both the semi final and final by an impressive four lengths.

Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton also had a good win in their J16 double, where they crossed the line five lengths ahead of Gloucester Rowing Club.

Alasdair Ryder won the Masters D singles, first winning the semi final by three-and-a-half lengths ahead of Star Rowing Club before securing an easy success against Doncaster Rowing Club in the final.

Wiktoria Szubzda and Erin Ansell-Crook in action at St Neots.

Ian Palmer raced the same event the following day, winning by two lengths from Yare Rowing Club in the semi final and then by one and 3/4 lengths in his final.

The Womens Masters F double of Anita Carter and Joan Heath also took home a win after taking their final easily against London Otters Rowing Club.

Tom Sharrock comfortably took the J18 singles title. After winning his semi final three lengths ahead of Maidstone Invicta Rowing club he won the final finishing three-and-a-half lengths clear of Hartpury Rowing Club.

And the final City win came from Devonne Piccaver in the Women’s J16 singles event.

She crossed the line one-and-a-half lengths ahead of Lincoln Rowing Centre in the semi final before winning the final against Bedford Rowing Club by less than a length.