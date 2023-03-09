Jack and Angus were the Kings of the East, Oundle 20k and why the Tokyo Marathon proved special for local athlete

Jack Wheatley after his success at Lee Valley.

​A strong squad of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes headed to the North London venue, and a delighted Wheatley made the journey back up the A1 with the under 17s 60m hurdles gold medal around his neck and a new personal best (PB) of 8.43 to his name.

Bowling won the under 20s pole vault, clearing a height of 4.20m, while Dylan Phillips jumped 1.83m to win under 20 high jump silver.

Tayla Benson also won silver when she clocked 26.82 in the final of the senior women's 200m.

James Marsh took the senior men's 200m bronze with a 23.20 clocking. The consistent Marsh qualified from his heat with a time of 23.19.

Marsh also had a go at the 400m clocking 53.34 in his heat. Younger sister Katie Marsh ran 8.57 in her under 20s 60m heat, and 9.67 in the 60m hurdles final in which she placed fourth.

Edward Judd just missed out on a podium spot finishing fourth in the under 20s 400m. Judd clocked 54.92 in his heat and 55.48 in the final.

Harry Friend placed fourth in the under 20s 800m final with a 2:13.68 clocking.

Under 20 Benjamin Ball ran 7.37 in the 60m final, but missed out on a medal. Ball also had a go at the 200m posting a time of 24.85 in his heat.

Sophie Badham ran a 60m PB of 8.42 in her under 17s heat.

​OUNDLE 20

Bushfield Jogger Jake Norman missed out on his first ever race win by 26 seconds when he finished as runner up in the Oundle 20 with a time of 1:58.42.

Huntingdon based triathlete Chris Pickering was first over the line on a rolling, scenic course which took in the villages of Fotheringhay, Nassington, Wansford and Kingscliffe.

However, Bushfield were the big hitters amongst the local clubs with Jason Bishop also impressing, finishing 19th in 2:13.56.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC contingent were led home by Ollie Mason who finished 34th in 2:22.05, with Elisabeth Sennit-Clough clocking 2:39.17 and finishing as the third over 45 lady.

PANVAC veterans Darryl Coulter and Paul Parkin finished two seconds apart, with Coulter just pipping his team mate to the post with a time of 2:46.18.

​**Bushfield’s Becky Whitton finished as sixth over 45th lady at the Essex 20. Witton clocked a time of 2:43.29 on the course which comprises multiple laps of Debden Airfield.

​TOKYO MARATHON

James Sadlier fulfilled a long standing ambition when he completed the Tokyo Marathon.

The PANVAC man has joined a select group of runners who have completed all six marathon majors, a list which also comprises London, Berlin, Chicago, New York and Boston.