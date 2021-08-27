Iva proved invincible at the City of Peterborough tennis tournament

City of Peterborough tennis tournament ladies doubles finalists, from left, Liz Williams, Jenny Rice, Nicky Keir and Lisa McDonagh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Taylor is a former classmate of one-time world top 10 player Thomas Berdych in the Czech Republic and it showed as she dismantled Anita Duff for the loss of just one game in the ladies single final before winning the mixed doubles with Mark Ormston against mother and son pairing of Jenny Rice and Isaac Rowles, also for the loss of just one game.

The men’s singles and doubles finals were won by Cambourne players with Arif Kibria involved in both matches.

City’s Adrian Payne lost in both finals.

The best match was the ladies doubles, an all-local affair won by Nicky Keir and Liz Williams after a close champions tie break against Jenny Rice and Lisa McDonagh.

Harry Clark of Longthorpe Tennis Club won the under 16 singles event comfortably.

City staged the event after the popular Hunstanton Tournament was postponed. They hope to make it an annual event, albeit earlier in the year.