News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

It's 'Wolfie; v the 'Heart of Darts' in the Senior World Championships

​Deeping darts great Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams plays female star Deta Hedman in the first round of the World Seniors Championships on Friday (1pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

​Adams (67) is a three-time world champion from 2007, 2010 and 2011.

He has competed in the Seniors event twice finishing runner-up to Robert Thornton after a 5-1 final defeat in 2022 and then losing 3-0 in the second round to American Leonard Gates last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thornton also won the title last season so is seeking a hat-trick.

Most Popular
Deta Hedman in action. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images.Deta Hedman in action. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images.
Deta Hedman in action. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Hedman (64) is known as the ‘Heart of Darts’ and has been in great form recently following a runner-up spot in the Las Vegas Open with victory in the Romanian Open this year. She has won over 200 titles in her career.

Prolific world title winner Phil Taylor will retire for good after this event. He starts his title bid against German Manfred Bilderl.

Related topics:SeniorsAmerican