It's 'Wolfie; v the 'Heart of Darts' in the Senior World Championships

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

​Adams (67) is a three-time world champion from 2007, 2010 and 2011.

He has competed in the Seniors event twice finishing runner-up to Robert Thornton after a 5-1 final defeat in 2022 and then losing 3-0 in the second round to American Leonard Gates last year.

Thornton also won the title last season so is seeking a hat-trick.

Deta Hedman in action. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Hedman (64) is known as the ‘Heart of Darts’ and has been in great form recently following a runner-up spot in the Las Vegas Open with victory in the Romanian Open this year. She has won over 200 titles in her career.