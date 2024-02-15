It's 'Wolfie; v the 'Heart of Darts' in the Senior World Championships
Adams (67) is a three-time world champion from 2007, 2010 and 2011.
He has competed in the Seniors event twice finishing runner-up to Robert Thornton after a 5-1 final defeat in 2022 and then losing 3-0 in the second round to American Leonard Gates last year.
Thornton also won the title last season so is seeking a hat-trick.
Hedman (64) is known as the ‘Heart of Darts’ and has been in great form recently following a runner-up spot in the Las Vegas Open with victory in the Romanian Open this year. She has won over 200 titles in her career.
Prolific world title winner Phil Taylor will retire for good after this event. He starts his title bid against German Manfred Bilderl.