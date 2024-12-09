It's only halfway, but City of Peterborough Hockey Club look unstoppable

Action from a City Of Peterborough (red) game against Bedford. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough are now hot favourites to win the East Premier Division and regain their National League status at the first attempt

​City were expecting their biggest test of the season against a Bedford side who were relegated back into regional hockey alongside them at the end of last season.

And it proved to be a tense Friday night encounter at Bretton Gate with City easing into a 2-0 half-time lead before the visitors pulled a goal back midway through the second period.

It took a fine reaction save from goalkeeper Cameron Goodey to preserve the 2-1 win, but City were worthy winners as they opened up a six-point lead at the top at the halfway point of the season.

The league now takes an extended break until January 11 when City will host Broxbourne.

Adam Steffani-Wilson opened the scoring for City when following up his own short corner strike and Josh Compton added a well-taken second after a superb cross from Gareth Andrew.

City saw a host of short corners repelled by an impressive visiting goalkeeper, while keeping Bedford at bay once the visitors had missed an open goal towards the end of the first half.

City have a tier two National Cup second round tie at Beeston thirds on Saturday, although these matches usually involve plenty of fringe players.

City of Peterborough Ladies will take their winter break third from bottom in the Premier Division after a 3-0 home loss to Bury St Edmunds.

They will go straight into a big game at home to next-to-bottom Broxbourne on January 11. City had a walkover win at Broxbourne on the opening day of the season.

City of Peterborough's other winning men’s teams were the seconds, 2-0 in Division One against St Ives with goals from Dan Barkworth and Louie Raybould, and the fourths, 3-1 against their own fifths with Craig Petrie, Matt Carson Doughty and Josh Morely the scorers. MIchael Boyle replied for the fifths.

And the sevenths beat the eighths 6-0 in another all-City skirmish with goals from captain Simon Leon (2), Harry Ingram (2), Will Hawtin and Harry Dodds.

The sole winning women’s team was the fourths, 3-1 vs Newmarket. Their goalscorers were Miriam Wood, Ester Potter and Jenny Brassington.

Isabella Weinand scored twice as the thirds drew 2-2 with Newmarket.

James Siddorns, Eesa Najib scored the men’s sixth team goals in a 3-2 loss to St Ives.