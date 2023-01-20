Banger Racing action.

It’ the 29th staging of a team meeting (four cars per team) which features around 100 unlimited bangers.

National Banger team events are always full of action and this meeting has a reputation of being one of the most action packed of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the biggest teams in the sport will be making the trip to compete in the championship. The Yorkshire based Silver Boys outfit and Team Extreme will be two of the outfits tipped for major honours whilst the southern based Posh Wash make one of their first appearances at King’s Lynn which is eagerly anticipated.

Local interest will centre upon the performance of the Aftermath Team who will be short odds to win the Entertainer Points.

The team is made up of some of the most entertaining drivers in the sport and includes a quartet of local stars in the shape of Callum White, Cieran Harmer, Sonny Parsons and Will Cole.

The team have enjoyed some tremendous battles with Team Black over the past two years with White in particular having had some outstanding performances. It seems this year the mere presence of two Aftermath Teams have seen Team Black decide not to compete at this year’s event which will be the first time their has been no representation from Team Black for 20 years. No doubt the Aftermath will find some more teams to war with though as they have the entertainer prize firmly in their sights!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Peterborough star who is not afraid to get stuck in is Brett Jackson and he will be fielding a Blue & Black team and they are also likely to get heavily involved in the action.

The Junior Bangers are also in action. We currently have some very talented young racers from our area and none more so that Liam Waterfall who will be racing with a silver roof for the first time after winning the 2022 National Points.

Advertisement Hide Ad