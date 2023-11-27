It's almost win or bust time for City of Peterborough's two first teams

​City of Peterborough face their biggest game of recent seasons next Sunday when travelling to face Banbury in the National Midlands Conference Division.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough Ladies 1sts (red) v Norwich City. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It’s the last league game before a lengthy break and City are desperate to find some joy and confidence to take into the new year.

City fought hard at leaders Nottingham University seconds on Sunday, but lost 1-0, a seventh defeat in nine matches which has left them stranded at the bottom of the table at the midway point.

City are a point adrift at the bottom, but five points from safety. That gap needs to close quickly and a trip to National League newcomers Banbury offers an opportunity.

City should have beaten Banbury on the opening day of the season at Bretton Gate, but conceded two late goals in a game that finished 3-3.

Player-coach Gareth Andrew’s men should take heart from their last two outings which ended in single goal defeats against the top two, but, although they were organised and disciplined in defence, they created very little in the way of scoring chances in Nottingham.

City of Peterborough Ladies are also staring relegation in the face. They have lost 10 of 11 East Premier League games, the latest 2-1 at home to Norwich City. Tierney Augustine scored the consolation goal.

City, who are six points from safety, seek a second win of the season at Chelmsford on Saturday.

City Ladies seconds won a basement battle in Division One, 1-0 at Norwich City seconds, to climb out of the bottom two. It was just their second win of the season. Lauren Finding was the matchwinner.

But City thirds went down 3-1 at home to Chelmsford in Division Two despite a goal for Holly Foad.

City of Peterborough men’s seconds maintained their promotion push with a 1-0 home win over Cambridge University in East Division One, but the thirds crashed to a 6-2 reverse at Cambridge South in Division Two.

England age group international Adam Drake and Will Astbury scored for City.