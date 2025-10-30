It's all going swimmingly at Spalding Water Polo Club as ladies team start with a win and there's a big award nomination
The club have been trying to form a ladies team for over a decade so it was a famous day in their history. The ladies team was bolstered by players from Grantham and pulled away in the latter stages after a tight start to the game.
Connie Harding top scored for Spalding with five goals.
Spalding Water Polo Club, which was formed 50 years ago, have been nominated for a ‘Club of the Year’ award by Swim England.
Club sponsorship and liaison officer Mark Le Sage said: “It’s a very exciting time for us and it’s all down to the hard work of the coaching staff, management team and the total commitment of the players to bring success to our fabulous club. A nomination for a Swim England award is a fantastic achievement.”
The club are looking for sponsorship. Anyone interested can contact Mark on 07961 521727.