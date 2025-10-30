It's all going swimmingly at Spalding Water Polo Club as ladies team start with a win and there's a big award nomination

Spalding Ladies Water Polo squad.

Spalding Ladies water polo team played a match for the first time and came away with a 14-9 win over Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have been trying to form a ladies team for over a decade so it was a famous day in their history. The ladies team was bolstered by players from Grantham and pulled away in the latter stages after a tight start to the game.

Connie Harding top scored for Spalding with five goals.

Spalding Water Polo Club, which was formed 50 years ago, have been nominated for a ‘Club of the Year’ award by Swim England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club sponsorship and liaison officer Mark Le Sage said: “It’s a very exciting time for us and it’s all down to the hard work of the coaching staff, management team and the total commitment of the players to bring success to our fabulous club. A nomination for a Swim England award is a fantastic achievement.”

The club are looking for sponsorship. Anyone interested can contact Mark on 07961 521727.