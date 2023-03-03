Harvey Barnes (left) and Ewan Davies

​The 14 year-old took on a tough home fighter from Luton, who had a full house supporting him, in a 56kg contest.

It became a real tear-up, but the crowd lapped it up.

The final round was full of action with both boys giving it everything, but Notice clearly listened to his instructions and he emerged the winner on a points decision.

Notice is now living up to his name after making it three wins in three fights. He’s certainly a young fighter to keep an eye on.

There was also a fantastic skills performance from 11-year-old Top Yard prospect Amos Hoyland.

Hoyland has been signed off by the referee to start competitive boxing after just two skills fights.

​Peterborough Police Club boxer Ewan Davies delivered a terrific display at the Willenhall ABC Show.

Davies (14) won unanimously on points in a 44kg bout against a home fighter to set himself up nicely for the Eastern Counties Finals in Billericay this weekend.

Davies dominated an action-packed scrap with his long power punches, clever angles and devastating body shots.

Clubmate Harvey Barnes (14) lost a tight points decision against another home fighter at 57kg.

It was a close contest from the first bell with the Police camp believing their opponent was allowed to hold too often.

Barnes did land some hefty blows though and showed plenty of promise for the future.

Both fighters will be in action again at the Police home show at Queen Katharine School, Walton on Saturday, March 18 (from 2.30pm).