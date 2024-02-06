It was a small team, but a big medal haul for MSPK Peterborough
A small team from MSPK Peterborough competed at the World Traditional Karate Association (WTKA) Championships in Chesterfield and returned with a big haul of medals.
Eight members took part in the prestigious event and they returned with 10 medals between them.
Shannon Parker claimed two golds while Kara Ogles also finished top of her class.
Gold medal winners: Shannon Parker (2), Kara Ogles
Silver medal winners: Emma Jones (2), Cyana Ogles
Bronze medal winners: Cyana Ogles, Graham Hancock, Natalia Zaleska, David Guntatrov.
Rio Parker also performed with credit.
A club spokesperson said: “It was the first competition of the year and although we took a small team, everyone worked so hard and performed with excellence.”