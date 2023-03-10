Ewan Davies (right) with Jayden Hutchinson.

​Ewan Davies (14) fought well against the favourite to become National champion at 44kg, Jayden Hitchinson from the host club.

Hutchinson is a top class boxer with a fantastic record and plenty of experience and yet Davies did himself and the club proud.

The fight was very close with a great first round from both lads, with Hutchimnson just about doing the cleaner work.

The second round was even closer with both boxers having great success with combination punches on the inside.

The Police corner felt Davies won the third round and the referee agreed, but it was Hutchinson who was awarded the points win.

Police Club coach Chris Baker believes Davies has a great future and would have gone further in the competition with a more favourable draw this year.

Local lad Sonny McElligott was also in action for the Police Club and he became embroiled in a superb contest against Jack Thompson from Brentwood at 67kg.

This was a proper old-school, crowd-pleasing bout with both lads standing their ground and boxing on the inside at the centre of the ring.

This was another very close contest that could have gone either way, but it wasn’t to be for McElligott to the disappointment of his camp who felt he had delivered the cleaner work throughout.

Baker said: “I was very disappointed Sonny didn’t get the nod. I honestly thought he prodeuced the cleaner work with power shots on the inside.

"But it was a great learning bout for Sonny, knowing that he can hold his own, if not beat a lad, with over 56 fights on his record.

"Both of our boxers had very tough draws against the best in the country. Unfortunately this is the risk in these open class tournaments.

"We certainly didn’t get the easy ride this time.”

All Police Club boxers will be in action at their home show on Saturday at the Queen Katherine Academy in Walton.

