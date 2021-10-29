Isaac was far too hot for the rest of the field in the opening Frostbite League race of the season
Orton-based Isaac Ellard won Sunday’s Frostbite League opener at St Neots by a country mile.
The Hunts AC ace’s winning time of 26:04 was the second quickest time ever run on the five mile Priory Park course.
Ellard was in a lead group of three for the first mile, but broke free to win by a massive margin, with Ramsey’s Paul Vernon second in 26:49. Josh Lunn, who was running in PACTRAC colours, made a cautious start to the race, but picked off several runners on the last of the three laps before placing third in 27:10.
Hunts AC won the team competition, and two of their star athletes offered Ellard good support. James Orrell was fourth in 27:15, and his Peterborough based team-mate Dylan Tomaselli finished fifth 23 seconds further back.
Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished third with Cambridge & Coleridge second. The city club were led home by sixth placed Stuart Haw with a time of 27:39. Haw had led the race early on running with Ellard and Vernon.
A PANVAC procession then followed with Luke Brown seventh in 27:48, Tesfay Teweled, who was as high as second at one stage, finished eighth in 28:14. Kirk Brawn was 10th with a 28:47 clocking behind Werrington’s Jack Green who finished ninth in 28:28.
Brian Corleys was the first Bushfield Jogger home, placing 14th in a time of 29:35. Yaxley finished as fifth team with 27th placed Darren Hillier leading their contingent with a 30:36 clocking.
Lucy Mapp of Hunts AC was the first lady home in a time of 31:09, and PANVAC’s Josie Knight was the first local finishing eighth in 35:09.
The junior race run over a course of approximately 1.25 miles provided Jack Sneddon of PANVAC with an easy win. He crossed the line in 6:48, 12 seconds clear of the field. Josh Smith of PANVAC was ninth in 7:27, while Millie Doud of Werrington Joggers was the leading local girl finishing fifth in 8:30. PANVAC’s Izzie Hurn was eighth with an 8:52 clocking.
PANVAC finished third in the junior team race behind winners Cambridge & Coleridge and Hunts AC.
Thorney Runners juniors had a good day finishing fourth, with the Goodwin brothers Tobias and Elijah finishing 12th and 16th in 7:37 and 7:48 respectively.
The next races in the series take place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, November 7