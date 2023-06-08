Rohan Tungate in action for the Panthers. The club are trying to tempt him to return.

Panthers visit Wolverhampton on Monday with trips to Belle Vue and Ipswich to follow later in the month before their next home match against the Aces on June 26.

Ever since opening night more than two months ago when star signing Nicki Pedersen crashed out and then walked out on the club, Panthers have operated a guest or rider replacement facility at No.1.

That has had a varying degree of success.

But it is now understood that the facility granted by the sport’s authorities, who were sympathetic to the club’s circumstances, will have run out by next week.

That significantly reduces the options available if there is no new signing, as rather than being able to replace Pedersen on a match-by-match basis with riders of the quality of Max Fricke and Richard Lawson, when available, they would then only be able to track a rider with an average of up to 75 per cent of Pedersen’s.

It all means making a new signing of their own is the only way to ensure they are fully competitive.

That being said, Panthers are yet to confirm whether or not any deal is over the line despite intense speculation last week.

Reports elsewhere suggested a double move for former Panthers rider Rohan Tungate and a potentially exciting newcomer in Vadim Tarasenko, who looks set to follow countrymen Emil Sayfutdinov and Artem Laguta into the Premiership after missing the 2022 season due to their nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The continued delay would suggest matters are not cut and dried though, and a cryptic social media post from Tungate at the weekend stated that his “bikes for UK (are) prepared this week, just need a team place”.

Panthers sit bottom of the Premiership having claimed just two points from eight matches so far.

The fact is that both they and rivals King’s Lynn need a major move forward over the coming weeks to avoid the race for the play-offs realistically being reduced to five contenders for the four places that are up for grabs.

Meanwhile, preparations for Ulrich Ostergaard’s Farewell meeting continue with the Panthers legend’s big day now less than a monthaway.

Recent additions to the line-up for the July 2 event include former favourites Chris Harris and Paul Starke.

There is also going to be an eye on the future of Danish speedway as 21-year-old Patrick Baek makes his UK debut.

Baek said: “I have always thought that Ulrich was a super guy, and I would like to get a taste of English speedway.

“I am super happy and grateful for this opportunity to ride. I’m really looking forward to celebrating one of the old boys, who I have seen racing while I have moved through the system back home.”

