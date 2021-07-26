Injured Ostergaard thanks Peterborough Panthers fans for their support after his crash at Edinburgh

Ulrich Ostergaard in action earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ostergaard is awaiting more news from hospital this week after suffering a broken wrist and back injury, but he has full movement.

Fans took to social media to show their support for the popular Danish racer who, 24 hours earlier, had helped Panthers to a brilliant win at Sheffield.

He said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for the get well wishes and messages.

“It was a bad way to end the meeting at Edinburgh and I don’t remember anything about it.

“I’ll come back as soon as possible and hopefully the doctors can tell us more this week.

“Again, thanks for everyone’s concern and I look forward to seeing everyone hopefully soon.”

Ostegaard has been in fine form this season, helping Panthers to the top of the Championship.

Panthers are next in action at Wolverhampton next Monday, August 2, before returning to the Showground for a clash with an improving King’s Lynn side on Thursday, August 5.