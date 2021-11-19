In-form Thorney trainer unveils a daughter of her 1,000 Guineas winner at Huntingdon on Saturday

Pam Sly (left) with Speciosa.

The Thorney trainer is enjoying a sensational time of things and is currently operating at a 25% strike-rate in the last 14 days. The Classic winning trainer enjoyed big-race success at Wetherby with Haafapiece in October and the trainer enjoyed more success back at Wetherby last weekend when Fransham recorded an impressive victory in a Novices’ Handicap Chase. Ridden by Mr Jack Andrews, the seven-year-old stayed on strongly to score by three and three-quarter lengths and he looks an exciting prospect going forward over fences.

Sly is bidding for more success on the track this weekend with Special Cadeau who runs in the 3.43pm at Huntingdon – the Junior Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race. Nine runners go to post for this event and Sly’s three-year-old looks one of the more interesting newcomers.

By Nathaniel, Special Cadeau is a daughter of Sly’s 2006 1000 Guineas heroine Speciosa. She is the ninth foal by Sly’s superstar, but Special Cadeau is the first horse sired by Nathaniel.

Bred and owned by Sly, Special Cadeau looks an interesting contender and looks sure to go well on debut.

Others to note in the race include Robiola who cost 80,000 guineas and is a son of Derby hero Harzand. Abingworth is trained by Gary Moore and this son of Kapgarde looks another interesting contender, along with €40,000 purchase Fighting Poet who is a rare runner in the Jumps sphere for Jamie Osborne, whilst Roger Teal saddles Branston Pikkle who is a son of Farhh. Another interesting contender is Far Horizon who cost just 1,000 guineas, but is a son of Group One winner Free Eagle.