In-form Thorney trainer Pam Sly unleashes her superstar mare against a multiple Group One winner at Nottingham

Eileendover.

Eileendover started her career in bumper company and looked a potential star in the making when winning her first three career starts. Wide-margin successes at Huntingdon and Wetherby were followed by a smooth six and a half-length win in Listed company at Market Rasen in January, before Eileendover finished fourth in a Grade Two event at Aintree last year.

The five-year-old has since raced exclusively on the Flat, meeting defeat in her first three starts at Haydock, Pontefract and Newmarket, before deservedly opening her account with a smooth three-length success at Newmarket in August 2021. There was plenty to like about that performance as she picked up strongly under regular rider Shane Kelly to score.

Eileendover was then not disgraced when fourth in the Group Two event at Doncaster, before finishing her season with a fifth-placed effort at Newmarket in September in Listed company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given plenty of time off since, this looks like a nice opening for Eileendover to start her season with five runners going to post for the two-mile event.

Trueshan is undoubtedly the star of the show for Alan King with the six-year-old having two Group One wins to his name, winning the Goodwood Cup in July, before capturing the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp in October. He finished his season with a second successive victory in the British Champion Series Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October. Trueshan does have to give weight to all of his rivals under Hollie Doyle, but he is a worthy favourite for this event.

Royal Ascot scorer Quickthorn is deeply respected having also won at Haydock and Salisbury last season whilst Stowell finished third at Royal Ascot in group company last term. Irish raider Yaxeni won her final start of the season in a Naas handicap in October and completes the five runners.