In-form Peterborough Cycling Club star picks up another Open race win
Pardoe stormed to victory in the ECCA 30 Mile Time Trial Championship at Lea Valley, winning by over four minutes.
Pardoe (43) continued his impressive season by taking a fourth Open victory in a time of 1-04-13.
Pardoe also won the Northampton & District CA 10 last month and was quickest in his age category at the National Close Circuit Championship.
Pardoe said: “It was cold at the start with a breeze on the return leg. It was a nice and honest course which was rolling up and down.
"it made you think about the best way to ride the course.
"That’s my fourth open win and fifth age category win of the season so it has gone well. I’ve got one race remaining which will be the ECCA 25 Championships later this month.”