In-form guest rider for Peterborough Panthers in Bank Holiday Monday meeting with Sheffield

Panthers' rider Michael Palm Toft remains on the sidelines. Photo: David Lowndes.

Lawson scored an impressive 13+1 for his regular club King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena in the Stars’ 52-38 away win on Thursday, and added a 15-point maximum when guesting for Berwick on Saturday.

He comes in for the Crendon Panthers to guest for the injured Michael Palm Toft, who remains on the sidelines after pulling out of last Wednesday’s CLRC at Poole.

Fellow Dane Ulrich Ostergaard is also still ruled out, with Panthers operating the rider replacement facility with extra outings available for Benjamin Basso, Hans Andersen and their reserves as a result.

The last time the Tigers raced at Alwalton there was high drama as the teams drew 45-45 after 15 races, which set up the Premiership’s first-ever Super Heat.

And it was Palm Toft and Chris Harris who came out on top in that decider, a result which at the time got Panthers off the mark with their first league points of the season.

Sheffield go into the meeting fourth in the table and still needing points to guarantee a place in the play-offs.

They have two away wins to their name so far this season with victories at Ipswich and King’s Lynn, and they went close at Wolverhampton last Monday before being edged out 46-44 in a last-heat decider.

Since their last visit, the Tigers have signed Justin Sedgmen at reserve and Lewis Kerr has replaced Craig Cook in the top five. Reigning British Champion Adam Ellis is out through injury, with Nicolai Klindt coming in to guest.

Panthers boss Rob Lyon also misses this re-arranged fixture due to a prior family commitment, with co-promoter Carl Johnson standing in as team manager.

Lyon said: “Michael is having more treatment in Denmark next week, but we had a chat about things after Thursday’s meeting and we think he needs to get another x-ray while he’s out there to make sure there’s no other damage.

“It’s been too long now really, and he needs to get it sorted for his own sake because it can’t be fun for him, and we’re missing him big-time.

“Benjamin is still struggling with his shoulder too, but hopefully he’ll be okay after a weekend to rest because to give us a fighting chance we certainly need him, and Hans should be okay after that crash on Thursday.”

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Ulrich Ostergaard r/r, Hans Andersen, Richard Lawson, Scott Nicholls, Jordan Jenkins.