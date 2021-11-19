In-form Bourne pro is the favourite for a Players’ Snooker Championship at the Court
Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark Gray is the overwhelming favourite to secure the Snooker Q Store Players Championship at the Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday (November 21).
Gray has enjoyed a stellar run of form in the last six weeks. He topped the GB9 Tour rankings and won the Legends Tour Six Reds title last month, and has since proved victorious in the Boston English 8-Ball pool event, winning the first prize of £1900, before reaching the final of a snooker open in Cambridge at the weekend.
Looking to challenge him on Sunday will be Peterborough’s five-time Gildenburgh champion Gavin Cork, Richard ‘Indyana’ Jones, Saffron Walden’s Russell Huxter and Skegness player Kristian Willetts. All matches are best-of-five frames (10am start) with a top prize of £315 for the champion and the trophy.