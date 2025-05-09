Impressive medal haul from Hicks martial arts team at the British Open

Harlee Hooker (left) and Arshan Nash with their tag team bronze medals.

‘Firecracker’ Arshan Nash delivered an outstanding performance to claim a gold medal at the World Karate Union (WKU) British Open at the University of Gloucester.

Nash from the Hicks Family Martial Arts Club was in fantastic form in the 15-17 year-old categories and came incredibly close to being crowned a double champion. He was dominant and took gold in 'points’ and was only beaten on a split decision after his ‘light contact’ final went to extra time. That fight brought a sizeable crowd to its feet in suspense.

Nash then completed a clean sweep of medals by winning a bronze in a tag team competition with clubmate and partner Harlee Hooker.

Hooker also won an individual silver in 'hands only points fighting,’ while Kye Prior won a pair of bronze medals in ‘hands only points fighting’ and 'light contract’ in 18 years plus events, and Oliver Profitt won a ‘points’ bronze in semi contact in a 15-17 year-olds event.

The Hicks Karate team in Gloucester.

A club spokesman said: “We took a small team and had some tough fights against some of the best teams in the country. We saw young Theo Owen debut for our International Fight Team.

“And a British champion, three silvers and four bronze medals was a fantastic achievement for a team relatively new international competitors.

“We brought home 1 gold from a new British champion, 3 silvers and 4 bronzes which for a team of relatively new international competitors is a great achievement. We had so many close calls and lots of points scored.

“Fighters of the day awards went to James Thurling and Arshan Nash. James has built up confidence in sparring over the past few months and delivered the best competition fight we’ve seen from him.

He started off with a great head start and was unlucky to lose by one point in the last few seconds. Experience is paying off at these bigger competitions. James also competed in Creative Kata where he kept his cool in a crowded arena and performed impeccably.”