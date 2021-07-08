Hunts start Middleton Cup campaign with a former World Champion in their ranks, Dolby reaches four county finals (so far)

Martyn Dolby.

Eighteen of the 24-strong team are from just two clubs – Brampton (11) and Parkway (7) - for the opening round match being played at the Sandy Conservative green in Bedfordshire.The winners face Bedfordshire or Herts for a place in the eastern area semi-finals.

HUNTS: Simon Leader, Tom Swannell, Ed Elmore, Nick Brett (all Brampton); Eric Baker (Papworth), Toby Furzeland (Sawtry), Harry Ward (Papworth), Lewis Baker (Brampton); Martin Welsford, Tom Newman (both Whittlesey Manor), James Harford, Tristan Morton (both Parkway); Brian Martin (Parkway), Mack May (Buckden), Mike Robertson, Ean Morton (both Parkway); Paul Dalliday (Parkway), Kierran Murray (Brampton); Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor), Simon Law (Parkway); Robbie Coleman, Ryan O’Flanagan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne (all Brampton).

NICK Brett will represent Hunts in the Bowls England two-bowl singles championship at Leamington next month after defeating Brampton colleague Glyn Milbourne in the final.

Nicky Brett.

In the county under 25 competitions, Rebecca Moorbey defeated Chloe Brett in the women’s final, while Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) took the men’s honours at the expense of Mac May (Buckden). Both winners and runners-up qualify for the national finals.

More Hunts details on their website – www.huntsbowls.co.uk.

IN the Bowls England men’s Top Club competition, Parkway, Brampton A and Whittlesey Manor all advanced to the area quarter-final stage with wins over Eynesbury, Brampton B and Hemingford respectively.

Whittlesey Manor A, along with both Brampton teams, have booked their places in the area quarter-finals of the men’s national two fours championship.

IN the Peterborough League, the Albert Rowlett Cup semi-finals are scheduled for Friday (July 9), with Peterborough & District hosting Whittlesey Manor A and CoP City at home to Crowland A.

In the first round of the Munday Shield, there were wins for Crowland A, Whittlesey Manor B, Werrington, Peterborough & District, East Community and West Ward B, while Whittlesey Manor A and Conservative received walkovers.

League results and tables on the League website – www.bowls-league.com.

Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) faces a busy schedule when the Northants Bowling Federation finals take place at the City of Peterborough club on Sunday week (July 18).

He’s already booked his place in four finals, including both triples with John Earl and Adam Warrington, and he still has the four-bowl singles semi-final to come and that’s against Warrington. He’s also through to the veterans singles and mixed pairs finals

Yaxley’s Gill King and Les Sharp, who won the national senior mixed pairs title at Skegness when last played in 2019, went out in the county semi-finals to Ann and Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl).

However, Sharp is in the final of the two-bowl triples with Tony Belson and Robert Heath, the latter having also qualified for the secretary’s singles final at the first attempt.

In the Adams Cup semi-finals, holders Peterborough & District will visit West Ward next Thursday, while Parkway host Whittlesey Manor A in the other.