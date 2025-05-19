Hunts pipped at the post in Bowls England competition

Tristan and Ean Morton were unbeaten in Balcomb Trophy matches.

Hunts narrowly missed out on qualifying for the latter stages of the Bowls England Balcomb Trophy when finishing runners-up to Bedfordshire in the qualifier at Brampton.

They finished five points adrift of the winners despite having beaten them, but they paid the price for a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Cambs.

Played in a singles, pairs, triples and fours format, Hunts defeated Norfolk 21-3, then lost 4-19 to Cambs before defeating Beds 18-6.

The Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan, the reigning national pairs champions, were unbeaten in their three matches, winning two and drawing the other.

Hunts results

Hunts bt Norfolk 21-3 (Simon Leader won 21-12; Ean & Tristan Morton won 21-12; Lewis Baker, Mack May and Nick Brett won 35-8; Matt Nickerson, James Harford, Toby Furzeland, Phil Exley lost 10-29).

Hunts lost to Cambs 19-4 (Leader lost 13-21; The Mortons drew 15-15; Baker, May, Brett lost 13-21; Nickerson, Harford, Exley, Furzeland won 20-8).

Hunts bt Beds 18-6 (May lost 6-21; The Mortons won 26-9; Leader, Joe Randall, Brett lost 13-20; Nickerson, Harford, Exley, Furzeland won 15-8).

The Hunts men's two-bowl singles are played down to the final at Parkway this Sunday.

Hunts face a Northants Bowling Federation representative team at Whittlesey Manor on Saturday as part of their selection programme for the upcoming Middleton Cup campaign.