Hunts men help England to the British Isles Championship title

Nick Brett.

Three Hunts bowlers - Tristan Morton, Nick Brett and Lewis Baker - were in the England men's team that retained the British Isles championships in Llandrindod Wells.

Played in a singles, pairs, triples and fours format, England won seven of their eight matches to head the table ahead of arch rivals Scotland. The ladies also came home with the gold medal to complete an England double.

Earlier in the week, brothers Ean and Tristan Morton were unable to add the British title to their England pairs success from last year, losing 18-8 to Ireland in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Hunts return to Middleton Cup action on Saturday (July 5) with a visit to Bucks, but having lost their opening two matches only pride is at stake.

Northants’ hopes of qualifying from the southern section for the English Bowling Federation inter-county championship finals were dashed by visiting Suffolk who won both the Adams and Newton Trophy matches.

The Adams team were beaten 172-151 at Parkway with Neil Wright, Tom Fielding and Adam Emery the only winning rink.

It was a similar story for the Newton team at Whittlesey Manor with just one winning rink in a 177-143 defeat. Ian Chilvers, Sam Downs and Paul Buckley gained the two point for Northants

Both teams complete their programmes on Saturday when they visit Lincs.