Hunts Indoor Cricket champions start a new season in great style

AK 11, back row left ro right, Zaheer Abbas, Hamza Shamim, Abrar Ahmed, front Sudheer Jafeer, Mo Shabir, Mohammed Nadeem Zahid.

Openers Abrar Ahmed and Sudheer Jafeer top scored for AK with 38 and 37 respectively.

Ten-time winners and last year’s runners up Bretton started with with a 3-wicket defeat against Werrington despite 50 from Ethan Bennett.

Sharoz Hussain of Pak Azad was the top scorer on the night with an unbeaten 78 (six sixes) in his side’s 18-run win over Ufford Park.

Wansford, back row left to right, Andy Briault, Dhasaradh Janardhan, Kelsey Brace, front Divyen Harish, Kester Sainsbury, Matt Mitchell.

Wansford have returned to the Hunts Indoor League after several years away and they were close to a first win narrowly going down by 6 runs to Sheikh CC.

RESULTS

Pak Azad 141-5 (S. Hussain 78no, A. Waris 28) beat Ufford Park 123-4 (W. Javeed 47, U. Sadiq 30, A. Beveridge 22, S. Hussain 2-28) by 18 runs.

AK11 157-3 (A. Ahmed 38 no, S. Jafeer 37, H. Shamim 27) beat Hampton 94 (S. Ali 34), Ai Ghazanfar 26 by 63 runs.

Sheikh 124 (N. Zaheer 31, U. Hanif 29, D. Janardhan 3-12) beat Wansford 118-3 (A. Briault 40no, K. Sainsbury 27).

Werrington 100-3 (B. Mushtaq 26, A Ali 22, M Toseeq 20no beat Bretton 94 (E. Bennett 50, M Toseeq 2-16).