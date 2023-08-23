Hunts bowlers pipped in national final and Blackstones thwart Whittlesey Manor clean sweep attempt
The Brampton rink of father and daughter Nick and Chloe Brett, Rebecca Moorbey and Glyn Milbourne lost the final 21-17 to Northumberland.
They reached the final with wins against Beds 16-15, Kent 20-6, Devon 19-14 and Herts 17-12.
Due to a clash of times, Brett had to forfeit his place in the triples quarter-final, where Brampton clubmates Ed Elmore, Lewis Baker and substitute Matt Saunders were beaten 19-14 by Essex, having reached the last eight by defeating Bucks 16-14, Oxfordshire 18-11 and Wilts 15-14.
Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey reached the last 16 in both the women's triples and the junior pairs. Brampton team-mate Jorja Jackson joined them in the triples where they were beaten 20-11 by Norfolk after a 20-12 win against Leics.
In the junior pairs, they lost by one shot to Oxfordshire, 16-15 after beating Somerset 18-14 and Leics 19-12
Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) and Sam Brugnoli (Buckden) lost their opening match in the men's junior pairs, 24-14 against Surrey.
Hemingford's Sandra Day and Janet Chapman lost in the second round of the women's pairs, 21-9 to Sussex following a 20-18 defeat of Worcs.
Blackstones retained the Peterborough League's MIck Lewin Trophy and in doing so denied Whittlesey Manor a clean sweep of the three League Cup competitions.
Stones were 61-50 winners in the final at West Ward against the Club 55 Premier Division champions, winning on two of the three rinks.
Scores (Blackstones first)
Rita Downs, Derek Needham, Trevor Smith 11, Roger Stevens, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin 20; Jane Needham, Mal Smith, Paul Buckley 27, Dave Corney, Colin Brown, Mick Linnell 16; Dusty Miller, Mick Owen, Sam Downs 23, Philip Burbridge, Melvyn Beck, Phil Symonds 14.