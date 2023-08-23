​The Brampton rink of father and daughter Nick and Chloe Brett, Rebecca Moorbey and Glyn Milbourne lost the final 21-17 to Northumberland.

They reached the final with wins against Beds 16-15, Kent 20-6, Devon 19-14 and Herts 17-12.

Due to a clash of times, Brett had to forfeit his place in the triples quarter-final, where Brampton clubmates Ed Elmore, Lewis Baker and substitute Matt Saunders were beaten 19-14 by Essex, having reached the last eight by defeating Bucks 16-14, Oxfordshire 18-11 and Wilts 15-14.

Rita Downs bowling for Blackstones in the Mick Lewin Trophy Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Chloe Brett and Rebecca Moorbey reached the last 16 in both the women's triples and the junior pairs. Brampton team-mate Jorja Jackson joined them in the triples where they were beaten 20-11 by Norfolk after a 20-12 win against Leics.

In the junior pairs, they lost by one shot to Oxfordshire, 16-15 after beating Somerset 18-14 and Leics 19-12

Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) and Sam Brugnoli (Buckden) lost their opening match in the men's junior pairs, 24-14 against Surrey.

Hemingford's Sandra Day and Janet Chapman lost in the second round of the women's pairs, 21-9 to Sussex following a 20-18 defeat of Worcs.

Michael Humphreys bowling for Whittlesey in the Mick Lewin Trophy Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Blackstones retained the Peterborough League's MIck Lewin Trophy and in doing so denied Whittlesey Manor a clean sweep of the three League Cup competitions.

Stones were 61-50 winners in the final at West Ward against the Club 55 Premier Division champions, winning on two of the three rinks.

Scores (Blackstones first)