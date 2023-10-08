A huge crowd attended the ‘Farewell to the Showground’ speedway meeting in the city on Saturday night.

Barring a late miracle it will be the last meeting held at an iconic venue after 53 years of speedway in Peterborough.

Fans from all over the country attended an individual meeting which was won by current Panthers’ rider Niels-Kristian Iversen, although the grand final was abandoned after a nasty crash which left the champion hospitalised.

Thankfully Iversen spoke on social media this morning saying: ‘Status after crash last night. Scans shows nothing is broken, but I am pretty battered. They kept me in hospital overnight for observation due to a knock to my chest. Thanks for all your concerns.”

Panthers legends from the past were also in attendance last night including former world champion Jason Crump.

It was a sad night all told with fan Andrew Walker summing up the feelings of may by saying: ‘Fantastic evening’s racing, been going on & off since 1974 - huge crowd with speedway fans from all over England attending - absolutely bonkers to be closing it down.’

Well known locally-based speedway journalist Peter Oakes said: ‘How can Peterborough allow a sport that can bring an audience like this from outside as well as inside the city die? This photo should be circulated to every member of the city council.’

PT photographer David Lowndes was present and took a series of pics….

