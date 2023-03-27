Former Peterborough Panthers star Michael Palm Toft is riding for King's Lynn Stars in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes. NY22

​Here, leading national speedway journalist David Rowe asseses the chances of Peterborough Panthers’ rivals for major honours.

Panthers are scheduled to open their Premiership season Monday evening with Ipswich Witches due to visit the East of England Arena (7.30pm start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bet365 have Belle Vue, Ipswich and Sheffield as their top three in the Premiership title betting market, with Panthers next in line at 13/2.

New Panthers number one Nicki Pedersen is expected to spearhead a strong title challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Meanwhile local rivals King’s Lynn have already been cut from 20/1 to 12/1 with punters clearly showing interest in the solid side assembled at the Adrian Flux Arena.

A key change to league scoring this season is that the format has been simplified to two points for a win, zero for a defeat, and an aggregate bonus point for the winners over a pair of home and away matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawn fixtures will still feature a ‘super heat’ decider with two points for the winners and one for the losers.

Title odds provided by Bet365.

BELLE VUE

Line-up: Dan Bewley, Brady Kurtz, Charles Wright, Norick Blodorn, Jaimon Lidsey, Tom Brennan, Jake Mulford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bewley’s return is big for British Speedway and the double Grand Prix winner of last year will take some stopping, home or away. The Aces have made three changes from their title-winning line-up and should be well in the mix again with talented Aussie Lidsey back after last racing in the UK in 2019, whilst Brennan’s career continues on an upward curve. It will take a good visiting side to win in Manchester.

Title odds: 6/4

IPSWICH

Line-up: Jason Doyle, Emil Sayfutdinov, Danny King, Erik Riss, Keynan Rew, Danyon Hume, Joe Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Witches have their best chance to end their long wait for a league title, their last success coming way back in 1998. Doyle and Sayfudtinov should be the strongest top two by a distance, with King providing great support – the possible question marks are lower down, especially with riders returning from severe injuries. Expect to see them in the play-offs, but can they go all the way?

Title odds: 100/30

KING’S LYNN

Line-up: Nicolai Klindt, Michael Palm Toft, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Thomas Jorgensen, Josh Pickering, Frederik Jakobsen, Jason Edwards.The Stars may well go under the radar as they have built their side without an out-and-out No.1, but they may well make up for that with strength in depth. Pickering and Jakobsen are on bargain averages for their ability, ex-Panther Palm Toft is strong around the Adrian Flux Arena, but the key to their chances could well be the enigmatic Kasprzak. The Pole is a World-class act on his day… will he have enough days?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title odds: 12/1

LEICESTER

Line-up: Max Fricke, Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Nick Morris, Justin Sedgmen, Jake Allen, Dan Thompson.

Plenty of ambition from the Premiership newcomers who stated their intentions with the signing of GP star Fricke and also by quickly securing Harris after his strong 2022 season with Panthers. The Lions appear to be banking on a strong home record with several track specialists on a circuit which can be tricky for visitors who race it on a far less regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title odds: 12/1

PETERBOROUGH

Line-up: Nicki Pedersen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Richie Worrall, Hans Andersen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins

Panthers are tipped to reach the play-offs, and from that point anything can happen. Their line-up is a mix of exciting potential and some uncertainty, as is often the case at this time of year, but it’s also a fact that Pedersen was in blistering form in Poland last year prior to his injury, and he could well be a driving force. Lower down, new signing Cook should be ideally suited to the Showground, and skipper Andersen is undoubtedly a key man as he looks to bounce back from a ’22 season beset by mechanical issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title odds: 13/2.

SHEFFIELD

LIne-up: Jack Holder, Tobiasz Musielak, Adam Ellis, David Bellego, Kyle Howarth, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.The Tigers went so close last season and if anything look stronger this time around with only two changes, including a return to the UK for Frenchman Bellego who is an improved rider since his last stint here. Kerr at reserve could be a huge weapon based on his late 2022 form, and big things are expected of youngster Gilkes as Rising Star despite his season-ending injuries last April.

Title odds: 4/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOLVERHAMPTON

Line-up: Sam Masters, Rory Schlein, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Steve Worrall, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.

A familiar-looking side at Monmore Green with just two alterations from 2022 – including the return of the experienced Schlein, who has reversed his retirement after one year away. Always hard to beat on their home circuit, Wolves are always there or thereabouts, but have repeatedly fallen short at the semi-final stage in recent seasons - this year could be the biggest scrap yet to actually make the top four.