How local 5-a-side footballers can win a 5-star trip to Dubai

​Powerleague footballers in Peterborough have the chance to win a five-star, five-night, all expenses paid trip to Dubai.

Powerleague have teamed up with WOW hydrate – a trailblazing sports nutrition brand – to offer the dream trip to the winners of a national competition.

Powerleague have orchestrated a grand tournament set to kick off around the country on February 4.

Football aficionados from Powerleague sites nationwide will lock horns to battle for the grand prize.

Over the course of several weeks, the nation's most talented teams will engage culminating in the grand final, which takes place in Manchester on Saturday March 9.

The winners of that will be off to the Middle East.

Jake Brocklesby, Global Director of WOW Hydrate, said: "This tournament is not just about football. It's about creating memories that last a lifetime.

"Partnering with Powerleague has allowed us to provide a platform for players of all levels to showcase their talent while enjoying the thrill of the game.

"And let’s not forget the incredible reward waiting for the champions – an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai!"

For all the details on how to enter the tournament, visit https://www.powerleague.com/tournament/wow-hydrate-cup.

Powerleague operates five-a-side football leagues for all standards all over the country. The Peterborough Powerleague centre is based at Peterborough Road, Stanground.