How City of Peterborough Futsal Club conquered Europe

​A city-based futsal team conquered Europe twice in quick succession.

​City of Peterborough Under 14 girls first travelled to the East coast of Italy to compete in one of the most prestigious events in the country, the Montesilvano Cup.

And the youngsters were victorious, winning their final on penalties after a tense 0-0 draw in the final against a team from the United States.

An impregnable defence was a key factor as City of Peterborough didn’t concede a goal in the entire tournament.And just a few days later, the same team moved on to Blanes, on the outskirts of Barcelona. where they crushed their opposition in the Vsports Futsal Cup.

A dominant tournament was capped by a 9-1 win in the final.

Whilst in Barcelona the girls were joined by other City of Peterborough futsal teams, ranging from under 8s to under 14s for both boys and girls.

The mixed under 8s, competing in their first ever tournament, also finished in top spot and they were joined as champions by the under 12 girls, with the under 16 girls finishing in an excellent runners-up spot. There were final spots also in the Phase B Cup for the under 10 mixed team and the under 12 girls.

Further success came as Kyra Sudakaran (U8s), Lily Spence (U12s) and Nieve Childs (U14s) all picked up individual awards.

Renowned local coach Jade Ramm set up the City of Peterborough Futsal Club in 2014.

She said: “The under 14 girls absolutely smashed it, playing nine games in 11 days. They grew so much and I cannot wait to see what comes next for these fantastic young ladies.

"Weeks like this, spending time on tour with our fantastic futsal family and creating memories these children will never forget, make me realise why I took the leap in setting up the club.”

THE CLUB

The City of Peterborough Futsal Club host their sessions for all age groups (under 6 to under 16) at Hampton Gardens School, Hartland Avenue, Hampton Gardens, Peterborough, PE7 8HR.

The club have six weeks of summer camps from Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 30. The cost is £17 a day or £80 for a week.

More information from the club’s Facebook page or by email to [email protected].