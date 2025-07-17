Homeless COPS delivered a record-breaking performance at Open Water Championships
The city club returned with a stunning medal haul and a record number of national qualifiers after events covering distances of 1km, 2km, 3km and 5km.
COPS swimmers captured an impressive 23 County Championship medals (10 gold, 7 Silver, 6 Bronze) and 12 Regional Championship podium finishes (6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze) across age categories and a significant increase from 2024.
COPS will send 12 swimmers to the Swim England Open Water Nationals on 28 July at Thrybergh Country Park, Rotherham – up from 9 qualifiers in 2024. Swimmers had to finish in the top 5 to qualify, apart from in the 1km event.
Qualifiers included...
5km
Charlie Rehus (15yrs) – Regional Gold
Daniel Moyses (17-19yrs) – Regional Gold
Anabelle Kett (15yrs) – Regional Gold
Jana Mohamed (16 yrs) - Top 5 finish
3km
Emma Cushion (15yrs) – Regional Gold
Megan Barnicoat (14yrs) – Regional Gold
George Heather (15yrs) – Regional Silver
Lewis Borgognoni (14yrs) – Regional Silver
Lottie Jenkinson (15yrs) – Regional Bronze
Amalie Stevenson, Isla Stewart – All Top 5 finishes
2km.
Ashton Hunter (13yrs) – Regional Gold
COPS head coach Ben Negus hailed the team’s efforts. He said: “This was by far our strongest open water showing to date. The athletes committed themselves fully to the training, braving cold water sessions and tough conditions to reach this point. Their grit and team spirit were on full display.”
COPS also celebrated major breakthroughs from its junior age groups, with Ashton Hunter, Barnaby Rees, and Alfie Larham impressing in the 2km and 1km races, while Summer Woodside secured a silver medal in the County 1km at just 12 years old.
These achievements come despite COPS still operating without a permanent home pool following the closure of Peterborough’s Regional Pool in March 2024. Swimmers have been travelling across three counties to access training water, yet they continue to rise.
“We’re asking our athletes to go the extra mile, literally to get to training, and they’re still producing national-level performances. That’s a credit to their commitment and our coaching team’s innovation. The club are super proud of their efforts.” added club chair Morgan Stevenson.
