From the left, Belle Cameron, Hannah Wills, Sadie Hunter and Vanesa Cimermanova. Photo David Lowndes

​The teenagers will compete in an event at the London Aquatics Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from April 2-7 which also doubles as the British Championships.

Cameron will race in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, Willis and Cimermanova will take part in the 100m and 200m backstroke races, while Hunter will be the first COPs swimmer in action in the 200m butterfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “We are delighted to have four girls competing on the biggest domestic stage in Great Britain. It’s a first senior national meet for Vanesa, Belle and Sadie, while it’s the third for Hannah who won the junior 50m backstroke last year. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all the girls.”