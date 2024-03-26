High-ranking COPs on trial for the Olympics
The teenagers will compete in an event at the London Aquatics Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from April 2-7 which also doubles as the British Championships.
Cameron will race in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, Willis and Cimermanova will take part in the 100m and 200m backstroke races, while Hunter will be the first COPs swimmer in action in the 200m butterfly.
COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “We are delighted to have four girls competing on the biggest domestic stage in Great Britain. It’s a first senior national meet for Vanesa, Belle and Sadie, while it’s the third for Hannah who won the junior 50m backstroke last year. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all the girls.”
The Olympics take place in Paris from July 26.