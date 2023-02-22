Hicks Karate School stars shone in an English National event

The successful Hicks Karate squad: Back left to right: Will Woods, Aaron Leonard (coach), Lucy Hicks (coach), Sophie Hicks, Arshan Nash, front row, Casey Stone, Joshua Leonard, Atlanta Hickman, Sensei Andrew Hicks (chief instructor), Roxy Briggs, Ravi Panchal,

​Coach Atlanta Hickman picked up two first place finishes, while single victories were achieved by Roxy Briggs, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks and Will Woods.

The club awarded their fighter of the day prizes to Woods and Leonard who both added silver medals to their gold medal wins.

Leonard confidently won his section despite picking up an injury in his semi-final.

Josh Leonard with the spoils of his success.

Something then clicked and he continued to be in the zone to secure second place in the height section above.

In a large category with lots of rounds Woods fought strongly and showed off some impressive advanced kicks and combinations.

Briggs also impressed on her competitive debut, as her hard work in class paid off and led to some fine displays in competition.

Briggs was one of the smallest in her -135cm points section, but she had to fight up even further in the continuous section in the -145cm section, but her fierce competitive spirit together with timing and skill secured her the win.

The eight-strong team won six gold, six silvers as well as a bronze to finish fourth in the team event.

Results:

Ravi Panchal - 3rd - Boys Advanced Light Continuous -145cm; Roxy Briggs - 1st - Girls Advanced Light Continuous -145cm; Roxy Briggs - 2nd - Girls Advanced Points -135cm; Joshua Leonard - 1st - Boys Advanced Points -145cm; Joshua Leonard - 2nd- Boys Advanced Points -155cm; Arshan Nash - 2nd - Boys Advanced Points -165cm; Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Girls Advanced Points -165cm; Sophie Hicks - 1st - Girls Creative Kata; Will Woods - 2nd - Boys Advanced Points -175cm; Will Woods - 1st - Boys Advanced Light Continuous -175cm; Casey Stone - 2nd - Ladies Creative Kata; Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ladies Under 60kg Points; Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ladies Under 60kg Light Continuous.

Hicks Karate Family Martial Arts has a dedicated martial arts centre in Fengate along with classes in Deeping and Eye.