Hicks Elite Kickboxing Team went well in Watford

Hicks Karate Team at Watford.

​The club’s senior fighter of the day award went to Atlanta Hickman who smashed her section to win gold after just a month of full training following maternity leave.

The junior fighter award went to Harlee Hooker who made up for many recent near misses with a gold medal in a light continuous section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Hicks picked up a silver on her comeback competition after injury.

Harlee Hooker on top of the podium in Watford.

Results

Ravi Panchal - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 32kg

Harlee Hooker - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 42kg

Arshan Nash - 2nd - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 52kg

Atlanta Hickman on top of the podium in Watford.

Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Girls Cadets Continuous Under 65kg

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Ladies Junior Continuous Under 60kg

Roxy Briggs - 1st - Girls Points Under 33kg

Robyn Briggs - 2nd - Girls Points Under 33kg

Ravi Panchal - 2nd - Boys Cadets Points Under 32kg

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Junior Points Under 60kg

Lucy Hicks -2nd- Ladies Junior Points Under 70kg

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ladies Senior Points Under 70kg.

Other Hicks fighters to take part were Oscar Owen, Ravi Panchal, Rehaan Mohammed, Joshua Leonard, Hollie Brooks and William Woods.