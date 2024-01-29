Hicks Elite Kickboxing Team went well in Watford
The club’s senior fighter of the day award went to Atlanta Hickman who smashed her section to win gold after just a month of full training following maternity leave.
The junior fighter award went to Harlee Hooker who made up for many recent near misses with a gold medal in a light continuous section.
Lucy Hicks picked up a silver on her comeback competition after injury.
Results
Ravi Panchal - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 32kg
Harlee Hooker - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 42kg
Arshan Nash - 2nd - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 52kg
Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Girls Cadets Continuous Under 65kg
Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Ladies Junior Continuous Under 60kg
Roxy Briggs - 1st - Girls Points Under 33kg
Robyn Briggs - 2nd - Girls Points Under 33kg
Ravi Panchal - 2nd - Boys Cadets Points Under 32kg
Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Junior Points Under 60kg
Lucy Hicks -2nd- Ladies Junior Points Under 70kg
Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ladies Senior Points Under 70kg.
Other Hicks fighters to take part were Oscar Owen, Ravi Panchal, Rehaan Mohammed, Joshua Leonard, Hollie Brooks and William Woods.
Owen and Reehan took part in their first big competition, while Brooks and Keris Hooker have moved up in category to cadets and junior ladies respectively.