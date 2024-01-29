News you can trust since 1948
Hicks Elite Kickboxing Team went well in Watford

The Hicks Kickboxing Team Elite of 13 fighters brought home four golds, five silvers and two bronzes from the Watford Open Nationals.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Hicks Karate Team at Watford.Hicks Karate Team at Watford.
​The club’s senior fighter of the day award went to Atlanta Hickman who smashed her section to win gold after just a month of full training following maternity leave.

The junior fighter award went to Harlee Hooker who made up for many recent near misses with a gold medal in a light continuous section.

Lucy Hicks picked up a silver on her comeback competition after injury.

Harlee Hooker on top of the podium in Watford.Harlee Hooker on top of the podium in Watford.
Results

Ravi Panchal - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 32kg

Harlee Hooker - 1st - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 42kg

Arshan Nash - 2nd - Boys Cadets Continuous Under 52kg

Atlanta Hickman on top of the podium in Watford.Atlanta Hickman on top of the podium in Watford.
Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Girls Cadets Continuous Under 65kg

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Ladies Junior Continuous Under 60kg

Roxy Briggs - 1st - Girls Points Under 33kg

Robyn Briggs - 2nd - Girls Points Under 33kg

Ravi Panchal - 2nd - Boys Cadets Points Under 32kg

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Ladies Junior Points Under 60kg

Lucy Hicks -2nd- Ladies Junior Points Under 70kg

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ladies Senior Points Under 70kg.

Other Hicks fighters to take part were Oscar Owen, Ravi Panchal, Rehaan Mohammed, Joshua Leonard, Hollie Brooks and William Woods.

Owen and Reehan took part in their first big competition, while Brooks and Keris Hooker have moved up in category to cadets and junior ladies respectively.

