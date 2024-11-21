Hicks beat the best of the rest at Bushfields
The trophy is awarded to the club who amass the most points over the three events and a strong final performance ensured that would be the hugely successful Hicks team.
The club’s fighter of the day went to Hollie Brook who was on fire to win three gold medals (in two different age groups) and clinch a hat-trick of Grand Champion awards for her performances over the entire series.
Hicks won 14 Grand Champion titles in total, but were also pleased to see some relative novice fighters in action, like Talyia Aly Eid who finished second in her first competition.
The more experienced Keris Hooker managed to win the girls cadets open weight section.
And club veterans, Artur Kuczynski, Steven Robson and Michelle Rihoy also earned praise.
HICKS RESULTS
Grand champions
Hollie Brook - Creative Kata Musical 9 and Under; Girls Points – 4ft 8 Intermediate; Girls Points -5ft Intermediate
Sophie Hicks - Creative Kata Musical 10-15
Keris Hooker - Girls Cadet Points -5ft 6 Advanced
Julia Kuczynska - Girls Cadet Points -5ft 6 Beginners
Artur Kuczynski - Men’s Veterans +79kg
Arshan Nash - Boys Cadet Points -5ft 6 Advanced; Boys Cadet Points +5ft 6 Advanced.
Ravi Panchal - Boys Points -5ft Advanced
Shiv Panchal - Men’s Points -74kg Advanced
Michelle Rihoy - Ladies Points Veterans
Isabella Robson - Girls Points +5ft 4 Advanced
Steven Robson - Men’s Points Veterans Over 45.
Runners-up: Oliver Bagg, Oscar Owen, Blake Darby, Oliver Profitt, Rodaina Aly Eid, Amir Nash, Ruebin Gouevia.
Weekend Results
Kata
Gold: Hollie Brook
Silver: Aryia Townsend, Sophie Hicks.
Bronze: James Thurling, Jasmin Brown, Michelle Rihoy.
Points
Gold: Hollie Brook (2), Joshua Leonard, Arshan Nash, Julia Kuczynska, Keris Hooker, Shiv Panchal.
Silver: Theo Owen, Aryla Townsend, Harry Palmer, Ravi Panchal, Arshan Nash, Taliya Aly Eid, Keris Hooker, Ben Horner, Artur Kuczynski.
Bronze: Joshua Leonard, Harlee Hooker, Isabella Robson, Ben Horner, Kye Prior, Steven Robson.
Light Continuous
Gold: Ravi Panchal, Keris Hooker.
Silver: Aryla Townsend, Sophie Hicks.
Bronze: Harlee Hooker, Hollie Brook.
Hicks Family Martial Arts is a full-time school in Peterborough with satellites in other areas.
The club is based at 4 Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough, PE1 5TP and offers a free trial to prospective new members.
They offer classes to students aged two years and above.
Further information can be found at https://hickskarate.mymawebsite.com/.