Henry hoovers up debut win and Hannah May shines in Wisbech bouts

​​Top Yard club boxer Henry Doe (11) won the first fight of his career in Wisbech.

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Henry Doe (right) is declared the winner of his first competitive fightHenry Doe (right) is declared the winner of his first competitive fight
Henry Doe (right) is declared the winner of his first competitive fight

​​Doe beat Lennon Miller from Corby on points after an absorbing 38kg contest with both lads getting strong shots off from the start.

Doe, however, landed the cleaner scoring shots to take the first round.

The second round saw great jabs from both boys, but Doe demonstrated better movement and caught his opponent with great counter punching on the move and an aggressive third round clinched a fine debut win.

Police Boxing Club head coach Chris Baker with Hannah May Anderson and coach Damien StocksPolice Boxing Club head coach Chris Baker with Hannah May Anderson and coach Damien Stocks
Police Boxing Club head coach Chris Baker with Hannah May Anderson and coach Damien Stocks
POLICE CLUB

Star Police boxer Hannah May Anderson was also in action at the Fenland Sparta ABC show in Wisbech.

One of the club’s National Champions took on home favourite Caitlin Parr at 54kg seeking to repeat a recent success over the same girl.

Anderson dominated the centre of the ring and delivered quality counter punches to the head and body to win the first round.

Parr tried to be more aggressive in the second round, but Anderson was too strong and often pinned her opponent on the ropes.

The third round saw the referee deliver a standing eight count for Parr after she was put under serious presssure.

That ensured Anderson (19) would receive a unanimous points verdict in her favour after a strong and highly skilled performance.

It was a close fight when the pair met at the recent Police show, but this was a much more dominant display by an ever-improving boxer against a dangerous opponent.