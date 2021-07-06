Henley glory for Peterborough City’s dynamic duo who blew away top-class opposition

Henley Regatta winners Harriet Drake-Lee (left) and Charlotte Bolton (right) with coach Oliver James.

The pair won the junior doubles Raynor Cup prize at the prestigious three-day event.

They got off to an outstanding start in their time trial over a 1350 metre stretch of the River Thames, ranking top out of the 27 crews in their category.

They later competed in side-by-side racing over the slightly longer 1400 metre course, where they beat Trentham boat club in their first heat by 15 seconds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough City quad of Sarah Watson, Hayley Shipton, Keely Watson and Gemma Singleton celebrate a Henley qualification time.

The City stars then sailed through their quarter and semi finals, both times crossing the line with a comfortable 10-second lead.

In the final they faced Claires Court School who were only two seconds behind them in the time trial, but the dtnamic duo dominated the whole race, crossing the line with a 13-second lead.

Ellie Cooke reached the quarter final of the Junior singles category, after ranking sixth out of 26 in the time trials and winning her first heat by a comfortable 15 seconds.

She just missed out on a win by five seconds in her quarter final. Another Peterborough City sculler Ella Darrington raced in the same event, but missed out on qualifying by just two seconds.

Another Peterborough crew to qualify was Gemma Singleton, Keely Watson, Hayley Shipton and Sarah Watson in the Aspirational coxless quads category, however they lost their first heat against Tideway Scullers school who then went on to win the event.