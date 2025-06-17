Hemmings' hot streak continued in first Grand Prix race, classy Capes won again and two personal bests for Peel

Lawson Capes was a shot put winner again. Photo Pat Scaasi

The Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series kicked off in Eye, and the race featured a brilliant run from 15 year-old Louie Hemmings.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC youngster has been on fire in recent weeks, and shattered his 5k personal best (PB) when finishing 5th in a time of 16:21.

Hemmings ran much of the race with the lead group and is showing a level of confidence which will have been boosted by his Deeping 10k victory in May.

It was a good day for the Hemmings family with Louie’s sister Lottie, who currently runs for City of Norwich AC where she is at University, finishing as 3rd lady with a 19:09 clocking. The two siblings may not be far off emulating their father Lance who won the series 23 years ago.

Louie Hemmings (left) and Hannah Knight.

The race was won by Hunts AC’s Mark Sampson in a time of 16:01. Former Nene Valley favourite Lloyd Kempson, who is now based in Surrey and runs for Aldershot Farnham & District AC, was runner-up just one second behind the winner.

Zachary Stevens was the 2nd PANVAC man home finishing 6th in a time of 16:35. His teammates Thomas Carlton, 12th with a time of 17:12, Sam Ground and Ben Hannon, who placed 17th & 18th with respective times of 17:25 & 17:33, all ran well.

Bushfield's Brian Corleys had a good run placing 7th in 16:40. Luke Cossey of Yaxley finished 10th in 17:05 with another Yaxley man Jordan Buttlgieg placing 16th with a 17:24 clocking.

Cambridge & Coleridge veteran Ellen Leggate was the ladies winner, finishing 11th overall with a time of 17:07. Two PANVAC ladies made the top 10 with Chloe Tyler 6th in 19:12 and Maggie Skinner 9th in 20:22. PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt Clough also made the top 20 with a 17th place finish and a time of 21:35.

Thomas Preston.

Ros Loutit of Yaxley placed 10th with a time of 20:41 and her Yaxley teammate Vanessa Gunn placed 16th in 21:27.

Bushfield's Laura Fountain ran a time of 21:12 to take 14th place and Grace Randall of Thorney finished 19th in 21:38.

The junior 3k was won by PANVAC’s Monty Wood-Davis with a time of 10:08. Yaxley’s Alexander Gunn was 25 seconds back in 3rd.

PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn was the leading local girl coming home 4th in 12:22.

SANDRINGHAM RACES

Yaxley Runners were out in force in the Sandringham 10k and were led home by Darren Hiller who finished 4th with a time of 36:47. Darren Wells was next in, clocking 37:45 for 9th place.

George Dove crossed the line in 23th with a time of 38:15 with Minio Migliorini 31st & first over 55 with a 40:42 clocking. Connor Cylkowski was 35th in 40:58, one place ahead of Daniel Gunn who clocked 41:11.

Finishing as 9th lady Vanessa Gunn ran a time of 45:25, while Sue Ball was the leading over 65 with a time of 54:07.

There was also a 5k race at Sandringham & Alexander Gunn finished 9th in 19:20. Eye Runner Toby Carnaffan clocked 21:58 for 16th place.

CHARNWOOD OPEN

PANVAC’s Lawson Capes won the shot at the Charnwood Open Meeting in Loughborough with a throw of 18:13m.

Molly Peel was amongst several other PANVAC athletes in action running a new 1500m PB of 4:30.50. Peel finished just behind Simon Fell who clocked 4:27.47. Hannah Knight ran a time of 4:54.40 over the same distance.

Under 15 Finlay Smith bagged a big 800m PB with a time of 2:10.90.

Elizabeth Taylor finished 3rd in her 400m race with a time of 58.02 while Alexa Boole clocked 45.95 for 4th place in the 300m. Holly Aslin ran a 13.71 100m.

MILERS CLUB

Molly Peel is currently in great form and ran a 2:12.91 800m PB in the British Milers Club Grand Prix at Birmingham.

Thomas Preston also of PANVAC moved up to 15th in the national under 20 5,000m rankings at the Birmingham meeting when running a 14:45.07 PB.

SOUTH OF ENGLAND CHAMPS

Two PANVAC youngsters were in action at the South of England Age Group Championships, and under 15 sprinter Elyse Morgan won 200m silver. Her fastest time of the day was 25.24 which she ran in the semi-final.

Under 17 Iris Kwakye clocked 12.69 in her 100m.