Helpston Harriers help themselves to silverware in Cambourne and full round-up of local club results

Helpston Harriers in Cambourne, from left Nat Freeman, Steve Robinson, Ffion Daniel, Thomas Musson and Martin Randall

​The village club finished as runners up to Hunts AC in the men's team race, and Steve Robinson crossed the finish line in second place.

Robinson was beaten to first place by Hunts AC’s Martin Amos, but a time of 35.31 gave him a cushion of 40 seconds over the third placed athlete.

Nat Freeman placed sixth in a time of 37.34 while a resurgent Thomas Musson came home 12th in 39.23.

Musson appears to have finally got the better of a persistent calf injury which put him out of the sport for four years.

The Helpston men's team was completed by Martin Randall who finished 20th with a time of 42.35.

The Helpston success story continued in the ladies race with Ffion Daniel finishing as sixth lady and first over 35 in 48.54.

Tobias Goodwin of PANVAC placed fifth with a time of 36.26, crossing the line as the leading under 20, while Yaxley’s High Burton finished 23rd in 42.49.

LINCOLN 10K

Steve Wilkinson led the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC challenge in the City of Lincoln 10k finishing 19th in a time of 34.03.

Maggie Skinner finished as sixth lady crossing the line in 39.12.

Alex Curtis enjoyed a good run placing 33rd with a 35.06 clocking while James Sadlier finished 115th in 38.55.

Paul Larkins was the third over 60 home with a time of 42.13.

Peterborough-based Hunts AC father and son Duane and Dylan Tomaselli were also in action.

Family bragging rights went to Dylan who finished 25th with a time of 34.28 with his father placing 97th in 38.29.

ROUND-UP

Helpston’s Isaac Ellard continued his journey back to race fitness when placing 16th in Friday’s Battersea Park 5k with a time of 16:11.

Helpston athlete Martin Gichuhi flew over the Atlantic to take part in the Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a time of 2:53.46.

Brian Corleys of Bushfield was also in action, ducking under three hours with a 2:59.08 clocking.

Jordan Buttigieg of Yaxley made his marathon debut in Manchester on Sunday and enjoyed a fine run placing 219th in a time of 2:46.49.

Fellow Yaxley runner Minio Migliorini crossed the line in 3:09.11.

Bushfield Jogger Jason Bishop clocked 3:11.50, while PANVAC’s George Vessey finished in 3:17.41.

Eye’s Roy Young crossed the line in 3:46.55 to finish as ninth over 65.

Tracey Moore of Thorney clocked 4:00.46 while Yaxley’s Kathryn Hawkeswell finished in a time of 4:04.30.

LONDON MARATHON

Many of the region’s competitive athletes will be in action in the capital on Sunday in a prestigious event which attracted over half a million entrants this year.