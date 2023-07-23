Heavy rain forces Peterborough Panthers postponement
Peterborough Panthers’ Premiership meeting with King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena on Monday has been postponed.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
The track and surrounding areas have been left saturated by the heavy rain of the last two days.
Further rain is also expected overnight on Sunday into Monday.
As it will not be possible to bring the venue into raceable condition in time for the meeting, an early decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience.
A new date for the meeting is to be confirmed.