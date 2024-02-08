Head of the River success for Peterborough City rowers

Peterborough City's Emma Dennis and Anouk Bosma during the club's Head of the River event. Photo: David Lowndes

​Thirty crews competed in strong headwind conditions on either a 2,600m course or a 5,000m course.

And City crews brought home seven wins, six second-place finishes and five thirds against a wide range of competitive crews with some attending from as far away as York and Liverpool.

Five City athletes excelled by winning all their events.

Peterborough City's Bianca Manganiello and Claire Widdowson on the Nene. Photo: David Lowndes.

Seniors, Josh Seagrave, Chris Elder, James Marshall and Kristian Woolf teamed up on the 5000m course to win the Open 4- race by a smashing one minute and 16 seconds in a speedy time of 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

Seagrave and Elder then doubled up on the 2600m course to dominate the Open 2- competition winning by a significant 17 seconds.

Marshall and Woolf went on to win on the 2600m course in their open 4+ alongside Will Kerry and Dean Gosling.

City junior, Anouk Bosma excelled in both her races.

Emily Fitzjohn and Kaia Campo of Peterborough City during the Head of the River event. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bosma teamed up with Emma Dennis to dominate the women's J16 2x, winning by one minute and 27 seconds.

She also went on to win the women's J16 4x- alongside Evelina Xanthopolou, Florence Lillywhite and Jasmin Chesher.

In the Womens Masters C 2x, Kate Read and Linda Dennis left the competition behind with an amazing 35-second win.

And Ian Palmer won his Open Masters D/E/F 1x by an impressive 13.7 seconds.

City juniors, Billy Hynes, Leo Esposito, Lewis Barber and Roland Christopher took home second place in their J15 4x+.

Emma Calver, Emma Dennis, Wiktoria Szubzda and Erin Ansell-Crook were runners-up on the 5000m course in the Women’s J18 4x-.

City seniors, Sarah Watson and Anna Rowbotham gained second place in the Women’s 2x and then later went on to join Keely Watson and Bianca Manganiello to gain second in the Women’s 4+.

Paul Scutts and Roger Carlisle came second in their Open Masters 2x and finally Helen Wallace and Carol Maly (Hook) placed second in their Women’s Masters 2x.

A third place finish was achieved by City juniors, Sophie Bicknell, Olivia Agyapong, Emilia Bramwell and Lottie Tasker in the Women’s 4+.

Emma Calver placed third in her Women’s J18 1x. City seniors, Claire Widdowson and Bianca Manganiello came third in the Women’s Masters A 2x and Emma Coxall and Susan Genever-jones also placed third in their Women’s Masters D 2x.