Nicky Brett (left) and Greg Harlow after their 2020 World Indoor Bowls Pairs success.

Brett teamed up with long-standing partner Greg Harlow to defeat a new combination of Scotland’s Michael Stepney and Wales’s Jason Greenslade 10-4, 9-5 in the pairs final.

Brett was the outstanding player, especially in the opening ends of the first set when he achieved several successful conversions when under pressure, and the England pair went on to dominate the match, although as Brett admitted afterwards the scoreline didn’t reflect the closeness of the final.

However, his joy turned to disappointment a couple of days later when he was beaten on a tie-break in the second round of the singles by evergreen Scotsman David Gourlay. The final scoreline was 8-7, 5-10, 2-0.

Brett had beaten another Scotsman in the opening round, former top 16 player Jonathan Ross, once again a tie-break necessary to split the players, Brett winning 10-5, 5-7, 2-0.

Brett made an opening round exit in the mixed pairs with young England international Nicole Rogers, who went on to reach the semi-final of the women’s matchplay singles.