Hat-trick of world indoor titles for local bowler
Local bowler Nick Brett claimed his third World indoor bowls pairs title at Potters Resort in Norfolk, but missed out on his main target to regain the singles crown.
Brett teamed up with long-standing partner Greg Harlow to defeat a new combination of Scotland’s Michael Stepney and Wales’s Jason Greenslade 10-4, 9-5 in the pairs final.
Brett was the outstanding player, especially in the opening ends of the first set when he achieved several successful conversions when under pressure, and the England pair went on to dominate the match, although as Brett admitted afterwards the scoreline didn’t reflect the closeness of the final.
However, his joy turned to disappointment a couple of days later when he was beaten on a tie-break in the second round of the singles by evergreen Scotsman David Gourlay. The final scoreline was 8-7, 5-10, 2-0.
Brett had beaten another Scotsman in the opening round, former top 16 player Jonathan Ross, once again a tie-break necessary to split the players, Brett winning 10-5, 5-7, 2-0.
Brett made an opening round exit in the mixed pairs with young England international Nicole Rogers, who went on to reach the semi-final of the women’s matchplay singles.
Once again the match went to a tie-break with Scottish pair Ceri Ann Glen and Stewart Anderson winning 9-11, 9-3, 2-1 on their way to claiming the title.