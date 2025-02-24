Hat-trick of titles for Yvonne at Northants Indoor Bowls Finals

Yvonne Monaghan,

​Yvonne Monaghan claimed a hat-trick of titles at the Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at the Peterborough & District Club.

​She retained the senior singles at the expense of Chris Ford, defeated Elizabeth Wallace in the open singles and teamed up with Vicky Simpson to topple defending champions Shirley Suffling and Lin Tuck in the pairs.

Monaghan missed out on a fourth title when beaten in the triples with Pam Seymour and Jean Baker against last year's winners, Elizabeth Wallace, Sue Moir and Chris Ford.

National title holder Martyn Dolby retained his senior singles crown against Kevin Vinter, while Stephen Harris took the open singles honours against John Holroyd.

Tom Newman-Borrett and substitute Liz Hext won the mixed pairs by a single shot on the last end against Kevin & Lin Tuck, while there was a last-bowl win on an extra end for Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and Tristan Morton in the triples to topple defending champions Michael Humphreys, Tom Newman-Borrett and Stephen Harris.

There was a second title on the day for Dalliday and Law when teaming up with Louise Harris in the mixed triples against last year's winners Chris Ford and Stephen Harris who had Malcolm Mitchell for company this time.

It was a second defeat on the programme for Mitchell who also lost in the pairs with Neil Wright to Brian Martin and Chris Ballard.

Results

​Men: Singles: Stephen Harris beat John Holroyd 21-14; Senior singles: Martyn Dolby beat Kevin Vinter 21-15; Pairs: Brian Martin & Chris Ballard beat Malcolm Mitchell & Neil Wright 23-11. Triples Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton beat Michael Humphreys, Tom Newman-Borrett, Stephen Harris 20-19 (after extra end).

Mixed: Pairs: Tom Newman-Bottett & Liz Hext beat Lin & Kevin Tick 19-18; Triples: Paul Dalliday, Louise Harris, Simon Law beat Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Ford, Stephen Harris 19-6.

Women: Singles: Yvonne Monaghan beat Elizabeth Wallace 21-10; Senior singles: Yvonne Monaghan beat Chris Ford 21-10; Pairs: Vicky Simpson & Yvonne Monaghan beat Shirley Suffling & Lin Tuck 18-11; Rinks: Elizabeth Wallace, Sue Moir, Chris Ford beat Jean Baker, Pam Seymour, Yvonne Monaghan 25-15.

AWARDS NIGHT

Parkway’s Tristan Morton missed out on the Bowls England 'Player of the Award' at the presentation dinner in Leicester on Saturday.

The English international, and current national pairs title holder with brother Ean, was on a shortlist of three, but the award went to National Singles Champion Jamie Walker.