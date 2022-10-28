The Crendon Panthers were yards away from claiming a place in the final in their semi-final clash with Ipswich as Harris and Benjamin Basso held second and third places, with Jason Doyle in front and Erik Riss at the back.Riss was chasing Basso, but the Dane did have control of his position, but on the very last bend, Harris went wide, clipped the fence and was thrown off the back of his bike.That meant Ipswich were handed a 6-3 and a place in the final, and although Harris did thankfully manage to walk away, he was signed out of the meeting with concussion, which will force him out of Monday’s final round at Leicester.Hosts Belle Vue went on to win the meeting, defeating Ipswich in the Final, meaning they retain a mathematical chance of taking the overall title in the last round.QUALIFYING SCORES: BELLE VUE 31: Brady Kurtz 18, Matej Zagar 10, Tom Brennan (RS) 3. IPSWICH 25: Jason Doyle 18, Erik Riss 5, Anders Rowe (RS) 2. PETERBOROUGH 20: Chris Harris 16, Benjamin Basso 4, Jordan Jenkins (RS) 0. SHEFFIELD 20: Jack Holder 14, Justin Sedgmen 4, Connor Mountain (RS) 2. WOLVERHAMPTON 20: Sam Masters 15, Ryan Douglas 5, Ace Pijper (RS) 0. KING’S LYNN 19: Frederik Jakobsen 11, Richard Lawson 8, Jack Smith (RS) 0. SEMI-FINAL: Doyle, Basso, Riss, Harris (f.exc) – [Ipswich beat Peterborough 6-3]. GRAND FINAL: Zagar, Kurtz, Doyle, Riss – [Belle Vue beat Ipswich 7-2]