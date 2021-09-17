Harris delivers the ride of the season as Peterborough Panthers close in on top spot in the Premiership

Chris Harris was in sensational form for Panthers at Sheffield.

Panthers contributed 10 race winners for a second time this week as they ran out 50-40 winners at Owlerton for the second time this season.

A dominant second-half showing from the away side materialised following a nip and tuck start to proceedings with the scores level after seven races.

Man of the moment Chris Harris top scored once again carding 13 points, including a show-stopping Heat 13 last-to-first victory after giving Sheffield duo Adam Ellis and Jack Holder a sizeable head start from the gate.

Rising star guest Connor Mountain produced a key showing down at reserve - teaming up with Michael Palm Toft for a Heat 12 5-1 on his way to 8+1.

Danish duo Bjarne Pedersen (8+1) and Palm Toft (9+1) both chipped in with two race wins apiece.

Team boss Rob Lyon said: “These boys just keep on going. I always thought tonight would be a tough one to be honest but it was another true team performance once again.

“Everyone chipped in and we really pushed on in the second half of the meeting - that was the difference.

“Connor (Mountain) was a superb guest for us and was probably our match winner. Riding at number one away from home is hard with two early outside gates, but Thomas (Jørgensen) won his third ride which was great and set us up nicely to finish the job.

“Chris Harris just keeps on going. That ride in Heat 13 was just incredible - only Bomber could do something like that, just an unbelievable ride.”

Lyon’s side round-off their league campaign with two home meetings next week starting with the return fixture against Sheffield on Monday (September 20) followed by King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena on Thursday (September 23).

Victory in either fixture will see Panthers top the regular Premiership standings - securing pick of opponents for the upcoming end of season play-offs.

SHEFFIELD 40: Adam Ellis 12+1, Jack Holder 10+1, Josh Pickering 6+1, Kyle Howarth 6, Danyon Hume 3, Troy Batchelor 2+1, James Wright 1.