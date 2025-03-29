Harlee's prestigious gold medal was a reward for his perseverance

Harlee Hooker claimed an incredible gold medal at the highly competitive WKKC National Championships at the Doncaster Dome.

Hooker was part of a 10-strong Hicks Kickboxing team that took part in a fierce competition that attracts some of the best talent in the UK.

Hooker not only won his points section, but made it look effortless with great movement and timing. He has been on top form lately with a club spokesperson saying: “Harlee is showing that perseverance when things don’t go your way will reap you the benefits. When you don’t win as long as you learn you will definitely be on a winning streak again with the right attitude and effort.”