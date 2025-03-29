Harlee's prestigious gold medal was a reward for his perseverance

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 17:16 BST
Gold medal winner Harlee Hooker (centre).Gold medal winner Harlee Hooker (centre).
Harlee Hooker claimed an incredible gold medal at the highly competitive WKKC National Championships at the Doncaster Dome.

Hooker was part of a 10-strong Hicks Kickboxing team that took part in a fierce competition that attracts some of the best talent in the UK.

Hooker not only won his points section, but made it look effortless with great movement and timing. He has been on top form lately with a club spokesperson saying: “Harlee is showing that perseverance when things don’t go your way will reap you the benefits. When you don’t win as long as you learn you will definitely be on a winning streak again with the right attitude and effort.”

Hicks members also picked up a creditable three silver medals and six bronze medals. Hooker added a bronze in continuous fighting to add to his gold.

The Hicks team in Doncaster. Sensei Andrew Hicks, Keris Hooker, Aaron Leonard, Harlee Hooker, Oliver Profitt, Josh Leonard, Kye Prior, David Prior, Lucy Hicks, Oscar Owen, James Thurling, Theo Owen, Hollie Brook.The Hicks team in Doncaster. Sensei Andrew Hicks, Keris Hooker, Aaron Leonard, Harlee Hooker, Oliver Profitt, Josh Leonard, Kye Prior, David Prior, Lucy Hicks, Oscar Owen, James Thurling, Theo Owen, Hollie Brook.
Results

Gold

Harlee Hooker - Points 14-15 -50kg

Silver

Keris Hooker 16-17 Con -55kg

James Thurling -9s Points +40kg

Oliver Profitt 14-15 Points -55kg

Bronze

Harlee Hooker 14-15 Con -50kg

Aaron Leonard Men’s Points -65kg

Kye Prior Men’s Points -80kg

Hollie Brook Girls 10-11 -50kg

Keris Hooker Girls 16-17 -55kg

Hollie Brook Open Weight Girls 10-11

