Harlee's prestigious gold medal was a reward for his perseverance
Hooker was part of a 10-strong Hicks Kickboxing team that took part in a fierce competition that attracts some of the best talent in the UK.
Hooker not only won his points section, but made it look effortless with great movement and timing. He has been on top form lately with a club spokesperson saying: “Harlee is showing that perseverance when things don’t go your way will reap you the benefits. When you don’t win as long as you learn you will definitely be on a winning streak again with the right attitude and effort.”
Hicks members also picked up a creditable three silver medals and six bronze medals. Hooker added a bronze in continuous fighting to add to his gold.
Results
Gold
Harlee Hooker - Points 14-15 -50kg
Silver
Keris Hooker 16-17 Con -55kg
James Thurling -9s Points +40kg
Oliver Profitt 14-15 Points -55kg
Bronze
Harlee Hooker 14-15 Con -50kg
Aaron Leonard Men’s Points -65kg
Kye Prior Men’s Points -80kg
Hollie Brook Girls 10-11 -50kg
Keris Hooker Girls 16-17 -55kg
Hollie Brook Open Weight Girls 10-11
