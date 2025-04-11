Harlee and Josh pick up English kickboxing titles to qualify for a World Championship event in Australia

Harlee Hooker.

Harlee Hooker continued his outstanding form with two gold medals at the ISKA (International Sport Kickboxing Association) English Championships in Gloucester.

And HIcks Martial Arts Club teammate Josh Leonard also won gold with both boys now automatically invited to compete in the World ISKA Championships in Australia later this year.

Hooker (15) has really come good in recent events as he also claimed victory in a tough WSKA event in Doncaster last month. He won his Gloucester golds in two ‘Points’ under 50kg events for 15-17 year-olds. A ‘Points’ bout is a competitive fight on a matted area and the aim is to score points by striking your opponent.

Leonard (13) also won a ‘Points’ competition for 12-14 year-olds at under 50kg. He also bagged a joint third place in the under 45kg event where he was joined on the podium by clubmate Ravi Panchal (13).

Josh Leonard on top of the podium in Gloucester.

Leonard took the ‘fighter of the day’ prize from his club. A club spokesperson said: “Josh delivered amazing fights in two tough categories He had to win lots of rounds in one of the biggest sections of the day, and he did just that to bring home a bronze in his weight class and a gold in his step-up section.

“We couldn’t fault any of Josh’s fights. He listened to coaches, put on a great fight style and showed excellent technique and great composure to get the job done.”

Oliver Profitt picked up a second and third place in Boys 15-17 year-old ‘Points’ events for Hicks. Panchal won his second bronze in an under 40kg competition, while James Thurling won bronze in Boys Under 11 ‘Points’.

Ravi Panchal won a silver in a Boys 12-14 ‘Light Continuous’ competition at under 40kg. ‘Light Continuous’ bouts use techniques similar to full-contact kickboxing, but with a focus on technique and controlled execution, rather than full power strikes.

The Hicks Club team in Gloucester. Coach Mr Prior, Coach Miss Hicks, James Thurling, Joshua Leonard, Theo Owen, Oliver Profitt, Ravi Panchal, Oscar Owen, Sophie Hicks, Hollie Brook, Harlee Hooker, Chief Instructor Sensei Hicks, Coach Shiv Panchal.

Hollie Brook was another Hicks silver medalist in 12-14 Girls ‘Musical Forms’ and Thurling also won a bronze in this discipline. ‘Musical Forms’ are routines of martial arts movements, kicks, and tricks performed to music, similar to a choreographed fight against an imaginary opponent.

Brook just missed out on a second podium finish in ‘Points’ despite losing the first round of her key fight 7-0. She battled brilliantly and was within a whisker of turning the contest around.

"Hollie is a true warrior,” the club spokesperson added. "She gave it everything she had.”