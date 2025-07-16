Hard-hitting Hussain boxing brothers claim three gold medals between them

Zayne Hussain (left) in action.

The hard-hitting Hussain brothers have picked up three prestigious Box Cup titles between them.

Jacob Hussain won gold in Bristol and in Hull fighting at 46kg, while younger brother Zayne (40kg) also won in Hull, but lost in the final of the Bristol event on a split points decision after a tough fight.

Jacob was up against a 2025 Schools national semi-finalist in Ignas Mockus in the Bristol final. He had to wait 6 hours to get into the ring, but calmly handled the pressure, setting the pace from round one and taking advantage of his fitness and open class experience.

Jacob repeatedly landed breathtaking shots, while not allowing his opponent to breath or reset to claim a unanimous points win. Jacob had beaten Rory Douglas from Chesterfield in his semi-final, again unanimously on points.

Jacob Hussain (right) in action.

Jacob also won his one fight in Hull comfortably on points. He saw off very experienced London boxer Miles Ojofetmi from Islington after landing punches with precision for three rounds.

That was a semi-final win and Jacob received a walkover in the final to confirm his second gold medal.

In Bristol Zayne beat Dale Youth boxer Frank Baker unanimously on points in his semi-final. Baker had previously beaten the city lad on a controversial points decision so this was a sweet revenge victory.

And Zayne was unlucky to lose again in the final to Ralph Mansfield from Margate. It was a terrific fight with Zayne controlling the centre of the ring, but the decision went to his opponent.

But Zayne bounced back in style in Hull. He beat local fighter Abdul Mohammadzai after delivering slick combinations to win each round to take the gold medal.

Lewis Passfield, Shazad Hussain (the father of the brothers), Joe Lucy and Nelson coached the boys over the two events. The brothers attend Jack Hunt School in the city and fight out of Thurrock ABC.